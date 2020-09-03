Serena Deeb comments after her AEW Debut

Your support is heard, felt, and appreciated. Thank you @AEWrestling for the platform to do what I love most in the world, and thank you to all who watched and enjoyed it. Can’t wait to do it again. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fwwfzNtufJ — Serena (@SerenaDeeb) September 3, 2020

Former WWE Performance Center coach Serena Deeb made her AEW debut yesterday on Dynamite, losing to NWA Women’s champion Thunder Rosa.

The 34-year-old joined the WWE Performance Center staff in February 2018 and was assigned to work with the women. But in April, Deeb was one of the many who got cut due to the coronavirus cost-cutting measures and was not brought back even though the Performance Center is now operating as a training facility again following the introduction of the ThunderDome.

“Your support is heard, felt, and appreciated,” Deeb wrote in a tweet after her match. “Thank you @AEWrestling for the platform to do what I love most in the world, and thank you to all who watched and enjoyed it. Can’t wait to do it again.”

Deeb has not signed an AEW deal yet.