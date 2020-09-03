RVD Comments on Wrestling Future Amidst a Losing Streak on Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam made an appearance on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast where he spoke about his future in pro wrestling.

Currently, RVD is working for Impact Wrestling. Here is what he had to say:

“Not thinking about changing spaces and I have no idea if I’m going to be with them for a while,” RVD admitted. “I don’t look that far ahead, so I can say for the foreseeable future, that I’ll be with them. I don’t have any plans of leaving. Having said that, if the relationship ends, then I also won’t be like shot. It always throws me for a loop when they’re surprised that people you let go or fired. ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe so and so.’ I’m like, I believe it. I’ve been the business 30 years. It happens, although I’ve never gotten fired in my life, but I am one of if not the most expensive guy in the dressing room. When they use me, they don’t even have me and Katie [Forbes] on the entrance. She noticed on the intro.

“So when I watch stuff like that, it’s like, I don’t know some of these decisions. I don’t know if they are trying to get a rub off me and and then handle on their own or whatever, but I’m easygoing with whatever their plans are. So the good thing about all that is not really having any emotional investment in too much. In other words not giving a bleep. There’s a book I recommend ‘The Simple Art of Not Giving a Bleep.’ I recommend it. It’s an audio book on YouTube too, and I listen to it. I’m like dude, this is such a good way to explain to people like quit stressing out. You have so many f’s you can give. You got to be choosy about where you give them. Don’t care about everything.”