Notes on Darby Allin, Nigel McGuinness, and Allie

– Jim Ross also talked about Darby Allin, who recently had a concussion on AEW Dynamite a few weeks back. He said he worries about Allin becoming concussion prone and describes why concussion/head injuries are the worst for talent.

“You just wonder how a guy like Darby, whose working his ass off to get over and becoming one of our most popular stars, but I don’t want him to become concussion prone,” Ross said. “The way that Darby wrestles, so spectacularly in a young Jeff Hardy-like fashion, Darby takes lots of risks. You worry about brain injuries because you can’t see it. You can’t see the bruising, the blood, the wound, whatever. It’s always that fear of the unknown.”

– Nigel McGuinness will be on commentary when NXTUK returns Nigel will be working remotely from the US. NXTUK starts back up September 17th.

– Happy birthday to AEW’s Allie.