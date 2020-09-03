Moxley comments on Renee Young possibly working for AEW

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday to talk about Saturday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

When asked about Renee Young possibly working for AEW, Moxley said the following: “Anything could happen really. Yea, I was pretty excited for her. She is decompressing right now. She is chilling on the beach reading a book and relaxing right now. Time flies by so fast in WWE. I don’t know if it’s because of the schedule. It feels like yesterday we met and here she has been there 8 years. She said it’s time to do something new.

She can tell her story…. She has such a strong wrestling-related fan base. I expect her to always have some foot dipped in the water of wrestling. She has so many other things that she is good at and likes like the NHL, cooking and fashion. Her agent called and said his phone will not stop ringing. She already has people willing to give her the keys to the castle but I don’t even know if she is going to do any of that. I think she may do her own thing and create her own thing.”