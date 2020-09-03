More AEW News and Notes

More news and notes from Tony Khan’s media conference call.

– Tony Khan said that the Casino Battle Royale participants may have been different, then praised Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston for coming into AEW and being so good, he instantly knew what he wanted to do with both men.

– Khan was asked if the All Out card had changed much from the original plans. Khan says a lot is the same. He originally had Britt vs Swole on the main card. Says some international challenges changed things up and Thunder Rosa was a late addition.

– Khan said he was planning a wrestling company before All In, but says it would have looked very different from the AEW we see today.

He said he went to All In, but knew there would be a lot of changes and whether it was good or bad, there would be an AEW.

– Tony Khan says Dark being the “third hour” is not accurate. Dark will remain on YouTube. The new All Elite Wrestling TV series will come in the next year.

