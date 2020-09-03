Keith Lee Says He Didn’t Steal Jeff Cobb’s Finish, Explains How His Is Different

In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Keith Lee if he used Jeff Cobb’s “Tour of the Islands” finish on RAW in his match with Dolph Ziggler. Lee said that he didn’t, and explained how his move was different. Cobb later replied and praised Lee.

Lee wrote: “Nah boss lol. Cobbzilla’s slam goes the other direction and has a full stop. I’d never steal my boy’s move. I call it that the #JeffBrownSlam. He’s a former wrestler in TX. He used it when I first started. I was always a fan so when he retired, I started using it to pay homage.”

Cobb replied: “And that’s why you are one of my favorites……. even if you are pouncing next or spirit bombing me….. or any physicality towards me.”

(photo credit: WWE)