Jericho: “I don’t think he’s really a free agent at all”

Chris Jericho spoke with Sportskeeda this week and commented on the Brock Lesnar situation.

“The only reason why the rumor’s there is somebody said ‘free agent,’ Jericho began. “I don’t think he’s really a free agent at all. I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock’s end and then for Vince to approve that.”

He continued, “I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn’t going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with.”

Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar have had a long history together. Their business relationship has had ups and downs. There have been intense negotiations and Jericho thinks this latest ‘free agency’ is part of the negotiation process between the two sides.

“I think it’s just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock’s contract expires, Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be. So I don’t think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he’s like currently not under contract right now.”

(photo credit: WWE)