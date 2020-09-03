Audio: Tony Khan’s AEW All Out Media Conference Call

Your browser does not support the audio element.

– When asked about free agent Brock Lesnar, Tony Khan said he can’t comment but he’s enjoyed Brock’s work for many years, and that people don’t talk enough about how great Lesnar is. He praises Lesnar but says he can’t comment on the rumors.

– Khan said “Double or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania.”

– Khan said Daily’s Place will be a little closer to 15% capacity for All Out.

– Khan said he’s proud of Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb as they hit a home run being in the “semifinal” spot in the second hour. He said he’d love to have Serena Deeb back, and speaks about Tay Conti and Anna Jay being a good team.

– Khan commented Britt’s fractured leg and nose injury weren’t “worked injuries” like MJF’s.

– Khan stated that the cinematic match lends itself to Britt Baker having not been in the ring for months, but says there will be a load of great matches in terms of chain wrestling and matches that showcase the art of wrestling.