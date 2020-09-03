AEW News and Notes: “Double or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania”

AEW President Tony Khan conducted a media conference call today ahead of Saturday’s All Out PPV. Here are a few notes:

– Khan said “Double or Nothing kicked the crap out of WrestleMania.”

– Khan said Daily’s Place will be a little closer to 15% capacity for All Out.

– Khan said he’s proud of Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb as they hit a home run being in the “semifinal” spot in the second hour. He said he’d love to have Serena Deeb back, and speaks about Tay Conti and Anna Jay being a good team.

– Khan commented Britt’s fractured leg and nose injury weren’t “worked injuries” like MJF’s.

– Khan stated that the cinematic match lends itself to Britt Baker having not been in the ring for months, but says there will be a load of great matches in terms of chain wrestling and matches that showcase the art of wrestling.

