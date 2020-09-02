Tenille Dashwood Makes Return to Impact, Takes Aim At Deonna Purrazzo

The Impact Knockouts roster has brought another member back into the fold, as Tenille Dashwood made her return on tonight’s episode. During tonight’s show, Deonna Purrazzo held a “Black Tie Affair” in the ringside area to celebrate her Iron Man win over Jordynne Grace last week to retain the title. The segment saw Grace come down first, and then picked up a notch when Dashwood made her first appearance in Impact since March.

Dashwood came out and said that she was going to coming for Purrazzo’s title, noting that the champion has never beaten her. Grace then took some shots at Dashwood and an argument began before the appearing Wrestle House cast broke things up for the time being.