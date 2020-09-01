WWE News and Notes

– According to POST Wrestling’s John Pollock, RETRIBUTION is expected to only attack on Raw from here on out.

– WrestleVotes reports: The reports of Brock Lesnar being a free agent are true. In talking with a source, the belief is that once Lesnar is ready to work again, he’ll let McMahon know. Or vice versa, if WWE needs Brock, they will present a deal he can’t refuse. Currently, it’s nothing more than that.

– WWE’s plan regarding the 2020 Hall of Fame was to do it at a corresponding PPV once fans returned, ideally SummerSlam. That obviously didn’t happen. With no fans until November at the earliest, the plan is now to induct the 2020 class as the class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37, also reports WrestleVotes

– To quote a classic Hall & Oates tune, “Say it isn’t So…”