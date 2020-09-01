Participants announced ROH’s Pure Title Tournament
Delirious
Jay Lethal
Matt Sydal
Silas Young
Kenny King
PJ Black
Jonathan Gresham
David Finlay
Tracy Williams
Josh Woods
Wheeler Yuta
Tony Deppen
Rocky Romero
Rust Taylor
Dalton Castle
Fred Yehi
Personally I think Scurll should have won the tournament but everyone wants to make a big deal over something that’s 100% legal within his country but people just wanna find things to complain about. I guess i’ll pick Tracy Williams to go all the way.
nice good lineup glad to have roh back