Nia Jax was not the originally planned partner for Shayna Baszler

Dave Meltzer reports it was originally Asuka who was supposed to team with Shayna Baszler and at the last minute Vince McMahon decided to change it to Nia Jax.

They did not want Asuka to become “Asuka two belts” Meltzer speculated as there have been many double champions lately.