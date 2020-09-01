News on Booker T and the Bella Twis

– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) shared a behind-the-scenes video from their family photo shoot for People Magazine introducing their sons Matteo and Buddy to the world. That video with The Bella Twins is available below.

As previously reported, Nikki and Brie Bella both gave birth to their respective sons earlier in August, just one day apart. Matteo is the first child for Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev. Buddy Danielson is the second child for Brie and her husband, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan.

—

Booker T comments on Lesnar becoming a free agent and Roman Reigns turning heel