Is AEW is still planning to launch second television show?

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that it would premiere before the end of 2020.

Meltzer stated, “Yup, soon, before the end of the year.”

If you recall, back in January when All Elite Wrestling announced that Dynamite had been extended by Turner through 2023, there were plans in the works to add a second television show.

Since there has been no announcement, there was even speculation that Dynamite could be moved to a three-hour program, but Rhodes also denied that is happening for both ideas