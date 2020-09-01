Despite the Iron man match, no new NXT champion crowned
Finn Bálor and Adam Cole both got second falls after Bálor hit Tommaso Ciampa with the Coup de Grâce and then Cole hit Bálor with the Last Shot at the very last second. NXT General Manager, William Regal, went to the ring and said that next week on the final night of NXT Super Tuesday, Bálor will face Cole in a singles match to determine the new NXT Champion!
Actually the ref started his count at 2 seconds on Cole’s pin so there is no way he counted to 3