9/1/2020 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Eddie Taurus

-After the match, Spears delivers a shot to Taurus with the loaded glove.

2. Santana and Ortiz defeated Faboo Andre and Ryzin

-After the match, Santana and Ortiz talk about their match against Best Friends tomorrow night on Dynamite. They say they will send Taylor and Trent home crying to Trent’s mom.

—

3. Allie (w/QT Marshall) defeated Cassandra Golden

—

Dasha tries to interview Santana and Ortiz outside the arena, but they are attacked by Best Friends.

—

4. Frankie Kazarian defeated Angelico

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Brandi Rhodes. She says she doesn’t have a problem with losing the tag team tournament, but she does have a problem with Anna Jay listening to “Daddy Brodie” and attacking her. She says Jay is bold for going for the top of the food chain. She tells Jay she is ready to play, but she would like to face forward this time. She says if Jay misses this time, she is going to send her back to the Nightmare Factory where she belongs.

5. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Billy) defeated Donnie Janela and Ryan Rembrandt

6. Abadon defeated Dani Jordyn

7. Ricky Starks defeated Tony Donati

8. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated David Ali and Jon Cruz

9. Anna Jay defeated Red Velvet

10. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Shawn Dean

11. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated The Initiative (Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon) (w/Leva Bates)

-After the match, Avalon attacked Cutler and then delivers a shot with the 20-sided die that they use during their entrance. Avalon leaves the ring as Bates checks on Cutler.