Wade Barrett in negotiations for full-time return to WWE as announcer

PWInsider is reporting that Wade Barrett is currently locked in talks with WWE for a potential return as an announcer on a full-time basis.

Much to the surprise of everybody, Barrett, real name Stu Bennett, returned to NXT last week to call the post-Takeover episode and will also be doing commentary for tomorrow’s episode.

Barrett wrote on Twitter last week that he enjoyed calling the action for the yellow brand and had a crazy few days to say the least. It’s unclear if Barrett would stay on NXT or move to a different show if he were to accept WWE’s offer.

PWInsider also adds to the story that NXT UK was also mentioned as a possible place where he could lend his voice to.