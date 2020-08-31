WWE announcer parting ways with the company
Mauro Ranallo has confirmed his WWE departure via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/r02GUAgo4t
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 1, 2020
WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/9y99UhfRhl
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020
(photo credit: WWE)
Not sure why they haven’t used the furloughed McGuinness but yeah. Mauro was originally great but then this past year without Nigel he aggravated me by repeating the same thing every week with the same talent constantly, also Beth is horrible (sorry).
So, if in the next few weeks we get a tweet that proclaims Mauro to be HASHTAG “All Elite”, will all the BulldAEWg’s of the internet suddenly decide that he’s the greatest announcer of all time?
Seems THAT’S all it takes for folks to come around to pro-wres talent these days!
@ACE, everyone in the WWE has talent; they just aren’t allowed to utilize it like before. I stand by what I said about Mauro because he repeats the same lines constantly. I prefer Nigel McGuinness & Vic Joseph, those are my opinions so I’m sorry I don’t fall in your communism rules for believing WWE is the only promotion around.
@Ace Mauro’s been a renowned announcer in boxing mma wrestling etc. for decades, not sure why you’re so angry towards AEW….