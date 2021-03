Sasha Banks Insists She Didn’t Tap Out at Payback

Sasha Banks took to Twitter to make it clear that she wasn’t responsible for her and Bayley losing their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles last night at WWE Payback. The duo lost to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

“I didn’t tap #WWEPayback,” Banks said on Twitter.

Afterward, Bayley responded to Banks’ tweet with one simple word. “Dude,”