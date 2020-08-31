New WWE backstage interviewer makes her PPV debut

WWE backstage interviewer Alyse Ashton (real name Alyse Zwick) made her WWE pay-per-view debut last night on Payback, as she interviewed Matt Riddle backstage. She was hired back in October 2019 and previously made her Smackdown debut on January 17 with Sheamus and Shorty G. She is an actress, television news personality and host and previously worked as a traffic reporter for FOX5 in New York City, where she was nominated for an Emmy. She is also a host the NHL New York Islanders.