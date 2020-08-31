MLW Returning In November With New Episodes

MLW’s Court Bauer confirmed to Sports Illustrated the promotion will return in November with new episodes of MLW on BeIN Sports, DAZN and Fubo, which will be taped in October.

“The hibernation is over. We’ll air in November on a weeknight in primetime on Fubo Sports Network, and our content will also be available on DAZN, which includes exclusive content, and Saturday nights on beIN. As for the filming, we’re not going to publicly announce our location. If fans were to show up, it would just cause a wave of complications with the COVID protocol, but we are very excited to return for our fans.”