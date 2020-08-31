Funeral service for “Bullet” Bob Armstrong to be held on Saturday

The funeral service for “Bullet” Bob Armstrong will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Both the viewing and the funeral will take place at the Cornerstone Christian Church located at 14047 S. Albama St. in Jay, Florida, with a viewing starting at 1PM and then the funeral at 2PM.

The WWE Hall of Famer died last week at the age of 80 after a long bout with cancer which spread to different parts of his body.

The family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society in the name of Bob Armstrong in lieu of flowers.