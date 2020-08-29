Wade Barrett to do commentary again for NXT next week

Wade Barrett, who returned to NXT this week to do color commentary with Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix, will be returning for round two next week.

“Thank you for all of the nice messages about my return to @WWENXT. Crazy couple of days, but I enjoyed it so much, I’ll be back for #NXTSuperTuesday next week,” he wrote on Twitter, while thanking Joseph, Phoenix, and Phillips for “taking it easy on the new kid.”

Barrett stepped in as Mauro Ranallo missed the episode after also missing Takeover: XXX. A family problem was said to be the reason why Ranallo was missing in action during the SummerSlam weekend.

The former five-time Intercontinental champion also thanked Triple H for the invite, saying it was a privilege to be a part of such an epic NXT show.