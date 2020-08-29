8/28/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown did an average of 2,180,000 viewers this week, up 13,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. This was the most-watched Smackdown since April 17. The first hour did 2,210,000 viewers and then it was followed by 2,151,000 viewers in the second hour. Smackdown did 0.3 in the 18-34, 0.6 in the 18-49, and 0.7 in the 25-54, beating everything else on network TV. For the first time in a while, the show also beat several other broadcasts in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

