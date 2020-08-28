Updated AEW All Out Card

AEW has an updated card for All Out 2020 following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see an updated card below for the show, which takes place on on September 5th and will air on BR Live (North America) and FITE TV (Internationally):

* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. FTR

* Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, 12 More TBA