ROH Pure Championship Tournament to Begin Next Month

ROH issued the following:

The ROH Pure Title tournament begins airing on “Ring of Honor Wrestling” the weekend of Sept. 12 and will play out over eight weeks.

Thirteen competitors have been revealed thus far: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Dalton Castle, Matt Sydal, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, and independent stars Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta and Rust Taylor.

The final three competitors will be announced on “ROH Week By Week,” which drops on YouTube this Monday at 1 p.m. ET. One of the final entrants is another outstanding independent wrestler.

There will be alternate competitors in each of the tournament’s two blocks in case any of the participants are unable to compete.

As previously announced, there will be three judges for each match and time-limit draws will go to a judges’ decision. ROH Director of Operations Gary Juster will be one of the judges.

Juster has previous experience in that capacity, as he served as a judge for the famous NWA World Title Match between Ric Flair and Sting on the first “Clash of the Champions” broadcast in 1988.

Also, once a Pure Champion is crowned, the title can change hands via disqualification and countout.