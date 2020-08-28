More on why WWE Changed Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s Summerslam Stipulation

Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a loser leaves WWE match at Summerslam this past weekend. The original plan was for a hair vs. hair match, but that was changed at the last minute to what we saw on Sunday.

Deville was also set to lose the match when it was hair vs. hair. It had been noted that her lawyer intervened on that, stating that she shouldn’t show up with her hair gone at her court dates with the man charged with attempting to kidnap her.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan wasn’t for Deville to get shaved bald, but only cut of “most of her hair”, which would have been for an acting role. So she may end up getting her hair cut anyway.

There’s no word on how long she’ll be absent from television, but she is expected to return to WWE at some point.