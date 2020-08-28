Matt Cardona Hates The Term ‘Jobber,’ Says Only Internet Fans Use It

“I hate the term ‘jobber’ and when somebody uses the term ‘jobber.’ I hate it. A ‘jobber’ to me, is Duane Gill before he was Gillberg. That’s a jobber. If you’re on television, you’re not a jobber. Win, lose, or draw, you’re not a jobber. I hate internet marks who use that term. It’s not a real word. I was in WWE for how long, I don’t think anybody in the back calls anyone a ‘jobber.’ It’s an outside looking in term. No one is like, ‘Hey Hawkins, you lost 100 times in a row, you jobber!’ I think people use it incorrectly. [The boys] don’t use it at all. It’s internet people and people who think they are smart who use it, and it pisses me off. “