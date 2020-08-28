Matt Cardona Hates The Term ‘Jobber,’ Says Only Internet Fans Use It
“I hate the term ‘jobber’ and when somebody uses the term ‘jobber.’ I hate it. A ‘jobber’ to me, is Duane Gill before he was Gillberg. That’s a jobber. If you’re on television, you’re not a jobber. Win, lose, or draw, you’re not a jobber. I hate internet marks who use that term. It’s not a real word. I was in WWE for how long, I don’t think anybody in the back calls anyone a ‘jobber.’ It’s an outside looking in term. No one is like, ‘Hey Hawkins, you lost 100 times in a row, you jobber!’ I think people use it incorrectly. [The boys] don’t use it at all. It’s internet people and people who think they are smart who use it, and it pisses me off. “
Someone sounds bitter. That term has been around longer than the internet. Back when kayfabe still existed. Oops, kayfabe’s not a real word either.
he has used the term jobber hundreds of times on hos social media I believe in reference to SD Jones and a few other guys in the “why do they have figures” conversation
More politically correct BS. Job guys are guys who do jobs (the PC term being “enhancement talent”) … nothing wrong with it, someone has to make stars look like stars in squash matches, and keep upper-mid carders looking strong after they lose to main eventers.
Sounds a lot like Barry Horowitz. Next thing he is going to tell you he’s a legend like George South lol
A “jobber” is not simply someone who consistently loses. A jobber is someone who is only there to make his opponent look good while getting little more than a passing mention himself. Curt Hawkins was not a jobber because his losing streak became a storyline which got him TV time. If anything, his opponents during that streak (at least the latter part of it) were jobbing to him in a weird way because their victories over him were to advance his storyline.
I can’t speak to whether the locker room uses it, so I’ll take Cardona’s word on that particular point, but I can question how he says people don’t use the word correctly if he also says it isn’t real. There’s also a difference between jobbing to someone in a specific match and being a jobber in general, just like doing karaoke one time doesn’t make you a singer, but that’s opening up levels to this discussion that would probably just annoy Cardona even more. 🙂