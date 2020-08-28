8/28/20 WWE 205 Live Results

Aug 28, 2020 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida.

1. The Brian Kendrick defeated Tehuti Miles
-After the match, Kendrick extends his hand for a handshake. He tells Miles that he has potential.

2. Tony Nese defeated Liam Gray

Announced for NXT Super Tuesday next week is a Six-Man Tag Team Street Fight featuring Breezango and Isaiah Scott going against Legado Del Fantasma.

3. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

“HollyHood” Haley J

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal