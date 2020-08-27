Notice: register_sidebar was called incorrectly. No id was set in the arguments array for the "Sidebar" sidebar. Defaulting to "sidebar-1". Manually set the id to "sidebar-1" to silence this notice and keep existing sidebar content. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 4.2.0.) in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5311

Notice: register_sidebar was called incorrectly. No id was set in the arguments array for the "Polls" sidebar. Defaulting to "sidebar-2". Manually set the id to "sidebar-2" to silence this notice and keep existing sidebar content. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 4.2.0.) in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5311

Notice: register_sidebar was called incorrectly. No id was set in the arguments array for the "Recent Comments" sidebar. Defaulting to "sidebar-3". Manually set the id to "sidebar-3" to silence this notice and keep existing sidebar content. Please see Debugging in WordPress for more information. (This message was added in version 4.2.0.) in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5311
ThunderDome virtual fans seats added for this Friday’s Smackdown on FOX - Gerweck.net
Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 440

ThunderDome virtual fans seats added for this Friday’s Smackdown on FOX

Aug 27, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE opened more slots for this Friday’s Smackdown on FOX virtual fan board with the ThunderDome concept proving to be popular among fans. Fans can register their interest to be part of the show at WWEThunderDome.com.

While the virtual fans portion of ThunderDome had a rocky start with a few illegal things displayed, WWE is moving along with the concept by promising closer monitoring and banning members who do not behave correctly.

A KKK video, a Chris Benoit photo, a beheading, and other less serious videos and images all made it on the ThunderDome video board for the world to see so far.

A WWE producer is also actively guiding fans throughout the broadcast telling them when to cheer, boo, clap, etc to make them look more interactive during the shows.

Post Category: News     Tags:


Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 215

Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 215

Deprecated: Function create_function() is deprecated in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wordpress-23-related-posts-plugin/init.php on line 215

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Hans Maulwurf says:
    August 27, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I wonder how good this works when Roman is making his way to the ring.

Leave a Reply


Notice: Undefined variable: user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Eva Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal