The Rock postponed his Under Armour event out of respect for Jacob Blake
Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date.
Unbelievable we’re here again.
Shot 7xs. In the back.
In front of his kids.
There’s no progress without humanity.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 27, 2020
Just read that they recovered a knife in the drivers side floorboard of his vehicle. The same area he was reaching into when he was shot.
Just read that the police gave Kyle Rittenhouse water AND let him leave town, just after he’d murdered two people with a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to have. Gee, wonder what the difference could be? Is cop boot really that tasty?
They threw water to a group of them before the shooting even happened. They didn’t toss the kid water after and just let him go. I’m not going to excuse them for letting him go because this kid should have been arrested on the spot.