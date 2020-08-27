The Rock postponed his Under Armour event out of respect for Jacob Blake

Aug 27, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Joseph says:
    August 27, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Just read that they recovered a knife in the drivers side floorboard of his vehicle. The same area he was reaching into when he was shot.

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    August 27, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Just read that the police gave Kyle Rittenhouse water AND let him leave town, just after he’d murdered two people with a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to have. Gee, wonder what the difference could be? Is cop boot really that tasty?

  3. Joseph says:
    August 27, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    They threw water to a group of them before the shooting even happened. They didn’t toss the kid water after and just let him go. I’m not going to excuse them for letting him go because this kid should have been arrested on the spot.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Eva Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal