Pat McAfee: “I messed up a lot of things in there but I think we put on a hell of a show”

“As a lifelong wrestling fan, I completely understand where everybody was coming from. I always hated the thought of an outsider coming into this profession that I love and enjoy watching. I think it’s known by everyone that, normally, the outsider is there to try to get a little pop, try to put themselves over and they rarely put on anything that is anything worthy of being a good match. That’s something that I think has always been pretty disrespectful to anybody that has made a living wrestling. I very much understand anybody that was a little bit upset about it, or a lot bit upset about it, especially because NXT has never done anything like that before. Being such a fan, I could understand where the potential hatred was coming from from people. I also knew that there was a chance that I was going to hopefully go in there and put on a show for people. I’m not looking back and grading it, it was kind of weird to watch it when I got home. I got a chance to watch it back for the first time, and it was kind of weird, to be honest. It was just a surreal moment to see me in the ring with Corey Graves, a guy I’ve known for a long time, calling it with Vic and Beth. It was one of those surreal moments, and I’m trying not to be too critical of myself. I messed up a lot of things in there but I think we put on a hell of a show.”

source: cbssports.com