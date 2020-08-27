Moxley and MJF sign contract for All Out match tonight on Dynamite

AEW is back on TNT tonight for another loaded Dynamite kicking off at 8PM ET.

Three matches are announced so far including a tables match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, a tag tam gauntlet match to determine the new number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team titles featuring The Natural Nightmares, The Young Bucks, Best Friends, and FTR, and a three-on-one handicap match with Big Swole taking on Reba, Penelope Ford, and Dr. Britt Baker.

Also tonight, new TNT champion Brodie Lee will be celebrating his victory and a contract signing for the All Out main event between Jon Moxley and MJF will also take place. Plus, the Demo God himself Chris Jericho will be on commentary.