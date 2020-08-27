Aiden English on Mustafa Ali: “The guy is embraces the art of the story”

“I’m scratching my head on that one too, and I’m the first guy to jump up, having been in the business, a lot of things are way more than meets the eye. So when people are like, ‘this guy’s not getting this.’ I’m the the first guy to go, ‘look, there’s so much more than you understand,’ but I’m going to agree with you. Ali is one of the most talented guys, looks great. He talks great. He speaks not just like a cool catchphrase, but he speaks with conviction. He speaks his heart. The guy is embraces the art of the story, which is something I think a lot of people miss in this business. It’s more than just the moves, more than just the presentation. He really embraces the art of the story. I know I’m not there anymore, so I couldn’t exactly tell you, but I’m with you and everyone else, and they need to jump on that sooner than later. The guys is a gold mine waiting to happen.”

source: wrestlinginc.com