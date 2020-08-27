60-minute Iron Man fatal four-way match to determine new NXT champion next week
A blockbuster fatal four-way 60-minute Iron Man match will determine the next NXT champion next week after Karrion Kross vacated the title at the beginning of last night’s show due to an injury.
The four individuals who will be wrestling in the match are all former NXT champions as Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole go for a second reign with the title.
The announcement was made by NXT General Manager in the middle of the ring.
Next week’s NXT will air unopposed as due to the NHL playoffs, it is getting pre-empted by USA Network and moved one day earlier to Tuesday, September 1 instead.
It has been a long time since WWE had a 60 minute Iron Man match. The last 60 minute Iron Man match was in 2009 beteen Randy Orton & John Cena at Bragging Rights. (Every Iron Man match since then until the Fatal Four Iron Man match on NXT has been 30 minutes long one with possible overtime)
In WWE’s last 30 minute Iron Man match there was idiots counting down the minute and making buzzer noises.
Wouldn’t you wanna have a match of this magnitude when you ARE up against AEW to prove you have the better product and to stick it to the competition?
Lots of Iron Man matches were strictly one-on-one. It’d be very interesting more more people involved. Four men in one hour…that’s going to be very interesting.
I believe it’ll be a great match.