60-minute Iron Man fatal four-way match to determine new NXT champion next week

A blockbuster fatal four-way 60-minute Iron Man match will determine the next NXT champion next week after Karrion Kross vacated the title at the beginning of last night’s show due to an injury.

The four individuals who will be wrestling in the match are all former NXT champions as Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, and Adam Cole go for a second reign with the title.

The announcement was made by NXT General Manager in the middle of the ring.

Next week’s NXT will air unopposed as due to the NHL playoffs, it is getting pre-empted by USA Network and moved one day earlier to Tuesday, September 1 instead.