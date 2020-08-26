Upcoming wrestling series Heels on STARZ casts female lead

The upcoming eight-episode series Heels from STARZ will enter production next month after the coronavirus pandemic halted all work.

Deadline.com reported yesterday as well that Mary McCormack has been hired as the female lead opposite Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig, who will play brothers and indie pro wrestling stars in the series. The experienced actress is best known for her roles in The West Wing, In Plain Sight, The Kids Are Alright, and many others.

Heels follows the journey of the men and women who try to follow their dreams on the indie scene in a small Georgia community. Amell will play Jack Spade and Ludwig will play Ace Spade, two brothers and rivals who go to war over their late father’s legacy.

The show is written by Michael Waldron, with Mike O’Malley as showrunner.

Cody Rhodes, who is a big friend of Stephen Amell, will also have a major part in the series.