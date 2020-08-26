*SPOILERS* Probable Impact Bound for Glory Card

Aug 26, 2020 - by James Walsh

Fightful reports that Impact Wrestling already has several things they are planning for this year’s Bound for Glory event in October, including several title matches and multi-man matches. The event happens on October 24. Here’s the rumored card:

* Impact World Championship: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Ken Shamrock
* Impact Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae
* Rich Swann vs. Eric Young
* 6-Way Impact X Division Title Match
* Call Your Shot Rumble

