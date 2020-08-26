Sonya Deville received threatening text message within the past week

Aug 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Sonya Deville
My god wrestling fans are pure garbage. I know this kind of stuff goes on with other types of celebrities, but wrestling fans just seem that much worse.
I’m very ashamed to be a part of a fan base that does this type of stuff to other human beings.
I hope they find everyone of these sons of b1tches. They shouldn’t be among normal society.
Sonia needs to strap up and take out the trash 👀👍
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
My god wrestling fans are pure garbage. I know this kind of stuff goes on with other types of celebrities, but wrestling fans just seem that much worse.
I’m very ashamed to be a part of a fan base that does this type of stuff to other human beings.
I hope they find everyone of these sons of b1tches. They shouldn’t be among normal society.
Sonia needs to strap up and take out the trash 👀👍