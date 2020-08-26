New music in the works for Keith Lee?

Aug 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags:
That makes…a little more sense. There wasn’t any reason to change it at all unless they’re trying to cut all ties with CFO$, which is believable since WWE is great at the “when we’re done with you, we scrub you from our existence” thing. It wasn’t so much that the music used on Monday was bad, which it was, but that it was so generic – seemingly without any thought for Lee or his character. It felt like a placeholder, which as it turns out it was.
@What?–I read it’s WWE cutting ties with CFO$.
Why debut Lee (or anybody) if you don’t have everything in place? They shoulda been working on this as soon as they knew he was being called up. Once again the WWE screws up an over NXT star after being called up to the main roster. Although, having Lee win the NXT Championship, vacate the North American Championship and lose the main belt in his second defense all in under 2 months isn’t what I’d call great booking either.
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
That makes…a little more sense. There wasn’t any reason to change it at all unless they’re trying to cut all ties with CFO$, which is believable since WWE is great at the “when we’re done with you, we scrub you from our existence” thing. It wasn’t so much that the music used on Monday was bad, which it was, but that it was so generic – seemingly without any thought for Lee or his character. It felt like a placeholder, which as it turns out it was.
@What?–I read it’s WWE cutting ties with CFO$.
Why debut Lee (or anybody) if you don’t have everything in place? They shoulda been working on this as soon as they knew he was being called up. Once again the WWE screws up an over NXT star after being called up to the main roster. Although, having Lee win the NXT Championship, vacate the North American Championship and lose the main belt in his second defense all in under 2 months isn’t what I’d call great booking either.