Matt Cardona Sees Himself In AEW “Long Term”, Teases Tag Title Run With Cody

Wrestling Inc. – Matt Cardona Interview

Conducted by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman

On his friendship with Cody Rhodes and if he spoke with Cody the day he was released from WWE:

I’ve been great friends with Cody for a couple years now, so we talk almost every day if not every day. So definitely, we spoke that day. We spoke before that day. We spoke after that day. We’re always talking, always communicating.

At first we weren’t friends. It’s like any other job. There’s people that you’re really good friends [and] with some people, you just say hi and bye to, and Cody was one of those guys. We kind of broke into WWE at the same time, kind of each other’s competition.

We’re the same age, but we were never enemies, just never good buds, and it wasn’t until we realized we both love theme parks that really got us talking. And then we did a trip together to Universal Studios to see the new Harry Potter stuff that was opening up, and then from there, from that day, instant buds. Theme park stuff all the time and then obviously became closer friends.

On how his AEW appearances came together and what his future with AEW looks like:

It’s no surprise I’m good friends with Cody, and it’s no surprise that he has a little stroke in the company. So it’s kind of like a perfect fit. You see online that I haven’t signed a long-term thing, and that’s true, but I’m not there to just get a new t-shirt on ShopAEW.com. I want to win championships. I want to be on Dynamite every week. I want to be on the PPVs. So right now, we haven’t come to a long-term agreement, but that’s certainly my plan to be there long term.

It’s just something that we got on a week-by-week thing for now, and hopefully, soon, we have something more long-term. And that’s really it. So right now, I don’t think there’s a rush. I don’t plan on going anywhere right now. I’m living my life, especially now, day-by-day, week-by-week. So we’ll see what happens, but I’m super excited for the future. I got two shirts on ShopAEW.com. What is with Cody, which is pretty ridiculous, when they sent me the shirt, I LOL’d. I thought it was a joke, and it was actually on the site. This is great. I need one.

On a potential match with then AEW TNT Champion Cody:

I mean that could happen. He has that open challenge going on, or maybe, we team up. We go for those tag team titles. Who knows? I’m only 35 years old. I’m here. I hate when people say, ‘the next chapter of my career,’ like this is a new book. This is a whole new book, and I’m just super excited to write it.

On possibly working as a coach at Cody’s The Nightmare Factory:

That’s something like maybe down the line. For instance, Brian Myers has the Create A Pro wrestling school, and he’s a very good trainer. I don’t think I could teach someone from scratch. I think I could watch a match and give critiques or give advice. So I think I’d be good at that. I don’t think I could teach someone how to lock up and hammerlock and stuff like that.

There’s also so many flavors of ice cream and so many different ways to do it, hit the ropes and come up with your right foot, your left foot, both feet. I think that my head would explode just trying to teach people, so I’ll leave that to Cody and Brian Myers and guys like that.