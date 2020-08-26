WWE NXT Report – 8/26/2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network opens up with a look back at last Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: XXX” event.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as the unique entrance starts up for new NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The developmental trainees boo some from behind the Plexiglas barrier.

Kross, wearing a suit and a sling on his shoulder, takes the mic and says he told us, over and over, that he would be champion. He warned us that everyone would suffer, and he kept good on his word at “Takeover: XXX” when he ripped the NXT Title off Keith Lee’s carcass. Scarlett looks on with the title over her shoulder. Kross says his shoulder is separated and he’s in searing pain but he loves it, it brings him life. However, he’s a realist and understands the reality of the situation – there’s no way they will let him defend the NXT Title in this condition.

Kross takes the belt and looks at it. He says on the path there are obstacles but for him, the obstacles are the path. Kross lays the title down on the mat as smoke billows around it. Scarlett places an hourglass next to it as the crowd boos. Kross says let this be a warning – this changes absolutely nothing. Doomsday is still coming because no matter when the time is told, everybody pays the toll, and God help the obstacles that will be in his path. Tick tock. Scarlett turns the hourglass upside down and the sand begins to fall as the music starts up. Kross and Scarlett head to the stage as the ring fills with smoke. They stare back at the title, which is now under a spotlight in the ring with the hourglass, and then make their exit.

– Vic Joseph is at ringside. He welcomes former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett to the announce table, for guest commentary this week. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is joining them from home again this week.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Breezango vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out comes Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see how Breezango earned this title shot by winning the Triple Threat on Saturday’s Takeover Pre-show. Out next are the NXT Tag Team Champions – Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

Imperium poses but they’re attacked from behind by Breezango before the bell hits. The referee restores order and the bell rings. Fandango starts with Aichner. They trade holds and in comes Barthel to take over on Fandango, grounding him by his arm. Fandango turns it around and waits for Barthel to get up as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Barthel chops Fandango in the throat. Aichner ends up coming in and slamming Fandango for a 2 count. Aichner keeps control and drives Fandango down for another pin attempt. Breeze ends up coming in and unloading on both opponents. Breeze with a superkick. Barthel keeps fighting but Breeze keeps shutting him down. Barthel uppercuts Breeze into the corner and hits a big suplex. Barthel comes off the top but Breeze heel kicks him in mid-air for a close 2 count.

Breeze ends up having the Unprettier blocked. More back and forth for a few minutes as Breeze stays in. Aichner tags back in but Breeze levels him. Fandango tags in for the big double team leg drop and backbreaker. Aichner rolls to the floor for a breather with his partner. Fandango runs the ropes and nails them both. Barthel comes right back and decks Fandango. Aichner immediately follows up with a German suplex on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Imperium continues to dominate in and out of the ring. Aichner controls Fandango back in the ring now as some in the crowd rally. Fandango blocks a suplex and hits a jawbreaker. Barthel tags in as Aichner nails a Spinebuster on Fandango, and Barthel follows up with a kick to the face for a close 2 count while Breeze is still down on the outside. Barthel can’t believe the kick out.

There’s some miscommunication and Aichner lands hard after missing a kick. Aichner comes back in and levels Breeze to make up for it. Breeze avoids the double team European Bomb in the corner, nailing two big superkicks to the champs. Fandango goes to the top and hits a double leg drop to both opponents. Fandango covers for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Breezango

– After the match, Breeze and Fandango stand tall with the titles as their music hits. We go to replays. The new champs celebrate up on the perch as the crowd cheers them on.

– McKenzie Mitchell tries to get a word with new NXT North American Champion Damian Priest in the back and he promises she will have her chance. They’re interrupted by Timothy Thatcher. They have words and Thatcher wants a title shot. Priest laughs Thatcher off and walks away.

– We see NXT officials sitting around a table discussing the NXT Title situation – Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal and Matt Bloom.

– Still to come, Tommaso Ciampa returns. Back to commercial.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

Back from the break and out first comes Jake Atlas. Tommaso Ciampa is out next, making his first appearance since losing to Karrion Kross at “Takeover: In Your House” in early June.

The bell rings and they go to the corner. Ciampa rocks Atlas. Atlas fires back but Ciampa beats him down and stomps away in the corner. The referee backs him off. Ciampa comes right back with a kick to the head and more stomps.

Ciampa manhandles Atlas to the apron and nails the Willow’s Bell draping DDT. Ciampa covers for the easy pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, the music hits as we go to replays but Ciampa attacks Atlas at ringside and destroys him there. Referees rush down to back Ciampa off but he runs back and nails a kick to the head. Officials try to get him to the back but Ciampa places Atlas’ neck under the edge of the ring and slingshots him up into it. The boos get louder but some in the crowd chant Ciampa’s name. Medics bring a stretcher down and Atlas is loaded up while Ciampa stares down at him, sitting on the apron. Ciampa ends up dropping Atlas off the stretcher with a DDT as the boos get louder. Ciampa sits up and smiles before making his exit.

– We get a video package with Candice LeRae cutting a promo on Tegan Nox. Back to commercial.

– McKenzie is backstage with Bronson Reed, asking about the earlier comments between Damian Priest and Timothy Thatcher. Reed believes he should be the one to get the first NXT North American Title shot from Priest. Austin Theory makes his return and confronts Reed. Theory insults Reed and gets a big slap across the mouth for it. Theory smiles and takes it as Reed walks off.

Mia Yim vs. Shotzi Blackheart

We go back to the ring and out comes Mia Yim. The Robert Stone Brand is out next – Stone with a mic, and Aliyah. Stone tells Yim there was no way he was letting Mercedes Martinez in the ring this week after what happened last week. Stone suddenly falls down on the ramp and we see it’s because Shotzi Blackheart ran her mini-tank over him from behind. Blackheart hits the ring for the match instead of Martinez.

They go at it to start, back and forth. We see referees carrying Stone away. Blackheart welcomes Yim to the Ball Pit and hits the leg drop. Yim ends up driving Shotzi down with a hurricanrana. More back and forth between the two. Blackheart with a 2 count. Yim rolls her right back up for 2. Yim catches a kick and Blackheart does the same. They let each other down but Yim decks Blackheart. Yim with more offense and a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two for a few minutes. Blackheart with a dropkick and a senton. Blackheart goes to the top and hits a flying senton for the pin to win.

Winner: Shotzi Blackheart

– After the match, Blackheart has her arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Blackheart celebrates and makes her exit.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is stopped coming out of his office, and asked about the NXT Title situation. Regal says he’s headed to the ring to make an announcement. Back to commercial.

– McKenzie is backstage with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, asking about Rhea Ripley. Kai says Ripley should’ve minded her own business at Takeover, but they’re not bothered about tonight’s title match because she and Gonzalez are a real team. Kai says she still deserves to be NXT Women’s Champion and will prove that tonight. Gonzalez tells Ripley that she messed up by getting in her face. They walk off.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is in the ring with the NXT Title belt on display. He talks about Karrion Kross relinquishing the title due to the separated shoulder he suffered in the title win over Keith Lee at “Takeover: XXX” on Saturday. Regal gives Kross some praise and wishes him the best on his long recovery. Regal announces that next Tuesday’s special edition of NXT will feature a Fatal 4 Way with some of the best in the business, with the winner becoming the new NXT Champion. He goes on praising the competitors and then names them – Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Adam Cole. Regal then reveals that this NXT Super Tuesday match will be a 60-Minute Iron Man match. Barrett says he will be back for next week’s show.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out first comes the challenger – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Legado del Fantasma is out next – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. They pose on the stage but Mendoza and Wilde return to the back. Escobar hits the ring by himself. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and they go at it. Escobar works on the arm first. Scott takes it to the ropes and the corner, launching Escobar across the ring and to the floor for a breather. Scott looks to do more high-flying but Escobar backs away at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Swerve slams Escobar back for a quick pin attempt. Escobar grounds Scott now. Escobar levels Scott with a shoulder. They tangle on the mat some. Scott powers up with a big suplex for another close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Escobar rolls out of a submission and goes to the floor for a breather, showing some frustration. Scott follows but Escobar launches him face-first into the Plexiglas. Scott lands hard and Escobar stomps him as the referee counts.

Escobar launches Scott face-first over the steel ring steps. Escobar keeps control and brings it back in for a 2 count. The crowd rallies some now but Escobar beats him around the ring. Escobar charges with jumping double knees in the corner for another close pin attempt. Escobar with a headbutt in the corner. Escobar keeps control but Scott takes him down and they tangle some more. They end up on the second rope in the corner. Escobar counters a move and turns it into a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Escobar delivers a big knee, then talks some trash while Scott is down. Escobar spits at Swerve now, then kicks him in the head. Swerve gets up and he’s furious. Scott catches a kick and unloads against the ropes, then beats Escobar down in the corner. Swerve goes to the top with a flying elbow to the back. Escobar goes back out for a breather but Scott kicks him in the face from the apron.

Swerve runs the ropes and leaps out over the top, taking Escobar down on the floor. Swerve brings it back in and rolls into a big Flatliner but Escobar kicks out just in time. Wilde is on the apron now, distracting the referee. Mendoza appears on the other side of the ring, distracting Scott from the floor. Escobar takes advantage and drops Swerve for a close 2 count. New NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango come down and fight Mendoza and Wilde to the back.

Escobar waits for Swerve to get up now but Swerve drops him with a running high knee for a 2 count. They tangle on the mat some but Swerve powers up with a big German suplex for 2. Swerve gets hyped up waiting for Escobar to get back to his feet. Swerve levels Escobar with a big kick but the champ kicks out once again. Swerve scoops Escobar on his shoulders but he slides out. Swerve counters in the corner with another big slam but Escobar gets his arm on the bottom rope to break the pin.

Escobar goes to the floor and pulls out a lucha mask. Escobar puts the mask on and headbutts Swerve as Swerve reaches for him from the ring. Swerve falls back from the headbutt and appears to be laid out. Escobar comes back in and covers for the pin to retain as the boos pick up.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar grabs his title and heads to the back as the music hits. We go to replays. Escobar poses on the ramp with the title and the lucha mask, which may have been rigged. He poses while Scott is still laid out in the ring.

– We get a backstage promo from Johnny Gargano. He talks about his legacy and ruling NXT, and how he now has this golden opportunity to win back the NXT Title next week.

– Still to come, Kyle O’Reilly vs. Drake Maverick. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage promo from Finn Balor to hype his role in next Tuesday’s NXT Title match.

Drake Maverick vs. Kyle O’Reilly

We go to the ring and out comes The Undisputed Era – Kyle O’Reilly with Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong. We see how The Undisputed Era attacked Drake Maverick and Killian Dain during their match last week. Drake is out next and he’s ready to fight.

The bell rings and Drake unloads with strikes. Kyle tries to come back but Drake keeps the offense coming. Drake kicks O’Reilly’s leg out and sends him flying to the floor. Drake goes to the top and flies out, taking out Strong and Fish as O’Reilly moves out of the way. O’Reilly returns to the ring and Drake eventually follows. O’Reilly drops Drake and mounts him with more strikes.

O’Reilly talks some trash while keeping Drake down. O’Reilly takes Drake back down and kicks him in the back. Drake jumps back up and takes O’Reilly down, then kicks him in the back. Drake rocks O’Reilly in the corner, then hits a bulldog and a senton for a pop. O’Reilly cuts Drake off with a knee to the gut. O’Reilly works on the arm now but Drake keeps fighting. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring and O’Reilly kicks his leg out.

O’Reilly catches a leg but gets dropped with an enziguri. More back and forth now with Drake’s knee buckling again. O’Reilly takes him down into the knee submission. Drake tries to fight out of it but he eventually taps out.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

– After the match, O’Reilly stands tall as the music hits. The Undisputed Era hits the ring for Drake but Dain eventually runs down to make the save. Dain ends up clearing the ring as Drake tries to get to his feet. Drake limps over to Dain as it looks like they’re about to get on the same page but Dain drops Drake with a big right hand. Dain marches to the back as the crowd boos.

– We see what happened at Takeover with Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. McKenzie stops Ripley backstage and asks why she’s teaming with Shirai tonight. Ripley admits she wants the title but that won’t get in the way tonight. At Takeover she sent the message to Kai and Gonzalez that Shirai is hers. Ripley has a few words for Gonzalez before walking off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Adam Cole is backstage hyping up his role in next Tuesday’s NXT Title match. Vic also plugs the match on next week’s Super Tuesday episode.

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and out first comes NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Rhea Ripley is out next. Out next are Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Kai and Ripley start things off. Ripley takes control early on and avoids a roll-up. Ripley kicks Kai but wants Gonzalez to come in. Gonzalez tags in and they lock up but we have a stalemate. They lock up again and we get another face off. Ripley headbutts Gonzalez. Gonzalez ends up pushing Shirai but Shirai comes in and nails a big scissors to send Gonzalez to the floor. Kai ends up getting in the way but Shirai kicks her to the floor. Gonzalez and Shirai go at it now. Kai comes in and works on the arm, as does Gonzalez. More back and forth between the two teams. Kai and Shirai have a stalemate. Shirai rolls into a double stomp.

Back from the beak and Ripley is in control of Kai. Gonzalez makes the save from the apron and they send Ripley out to the floor, landing hard. Gonzalez sends Ripley face-first into the apron, then brings it back in for a 2 count. Ripley fights back but Gonzalez takes it to the corner and in comes Kai for a quick double team. Kai grounds Ripley on the mat now and works on her arm as the referee checks on Ripley. A six-man Street Fight is set for next week with Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

Gonzalez comes back in and cuts Ripley off. Ripley finally fights Gonzalez off and in comes Shirai. Kai also tags in but Shirai unloads and plants her face-first. Gonzalez runs interference but Shirai goes at it with her. Shirai drops Kai on the ropes and then hits double knees on Gonzalez in the corner. Shirai goes back to Kai with a 619, and follows up with a dropkick for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Kai with the Scorpion Kick to Shirai. Shirai blocks the Kai-Ropractor and kicks Kai in the face. Shirai with a German suplex for a close 2 count as Gonzalez breaks it up. Gonzalez ends up dropping Ripley off the apron, then dragging Kai to their corner to tag in. Gonzalez scoops Shirai for the double team as Kai kicks Shirai in the head. Gonzalez immediately follows up with a slam to the mat for a 2 count on Shirai.

Ripley is back on the apron waiting for a tag now. Shirai kicks Gonzalez away and tags Ripley in but the referee missed it as Kai had him distracted. Gonzalez brings Shirai back to the corner and works her over. Mercedes Martinez suddenly appears at ringside, pulling Ripley off the apron and making her hit the steel ring steps face-first.

Gonzalez tries to take advantage and hits a big super powerslam in the middle of the ring. Shirai still kicks out at 2. Kai tags back in as Ripley slowly gets to the apron. Ripley saves Shirai from getting decked. Ripley stumbles in the ring as Gonzalez also tags in. Gonzalez levels Ripley and hits a big pump slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

– After the match, Gonzalez and Kai stand tall over Ripley as the music hits. We go to replays. Ripley and Shirai recover on the mat as Kai and Gonzalez talk trash from the stage. NXT goes off the air.

