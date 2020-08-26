Latest speculation on the members of RETRIBUTION

Aug 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
I’m confused about the timing of Retribution here. We were told that the pandemic made WWE halt a major storyline that was described as being like the Nexus invasion, it looked like Retribution was that storyline. But what exactly is the Retribution for?
I get the parodying the modern riot culture, but if you wanted to make it about the black rights cause the rioters piggybacked on, you already have the Hurt Business for that. It seems you could have made Retribution being about the released wrestlers from the pandemic plotting a return, but most of them clearly chose to go elsewhere instead of hope WWE resigned them. If you wanted to make an angle out of WWE PC talent not being happy, the timing is awful. Relocating everyone to the PC put people on television much faster than the previous system. And if this was supposed to happen pre-covid anyway none of those motives really could have been involved.
The look and concept is cool, but it really doesn’t seem to have a really good hook for a motivation so far. Several people suspected in this image have been pretty well treated by WWE in kayfabe. What retribution do they need exactly?
Who they are really doesn’t matter until the masks come off. Until then, it’s just who’s playing the parts. They have been and are going to be various NXT folks until there’s a reveal…assuming there even will be a reveal. Maybe it’ll just be The Bunny all over again…
After 16 weeks, the leader of the group will be revealed to be Emmalina. Who will immediately disappear and come back as Emma like nothing happened.
TNA did this in 2012. It was called Aces & Eights.
As already mentioned, the unmasking is key here.
I like Indigo Andy’s idea above about using the recently fired wrestlers as members. To bad WWE doesn’t think that far ahead.
