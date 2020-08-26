Jericho on Benoit: “it’s still a hard subject”

While answering questions from fans, Chris Jericho got on the subject of late, great wrestlers he wishes he could bring in to work with AEW & What Would he say to Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit Today..

Jericho chose two legends, but emphasized how special it would have been to have Owen Hart as an influence on today’s AEW stars.

“Eddie Guerrero, Owen Hart for sure. Yeah, I’d say Owen Hart,” Chris emphasized. “I would love to have Owen do something with us in AEW if he was still alive with us.”

Continuing on, Jericho got on the subject of both the late, great in-ring performers, Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit. Chris considered what he would say to the two men today if he was given the opportunity.

“What would I say to Chris? I don’t know. I mean, it’s still a hard subject. What would I say? Call me, you know what I mean?” Chris explained. “What would I say now or before now? I don’t know what I would say to Chris but I know to Eddie, I’d say miss you, wish you were still here, and you’ve got a great couple daughters, and you’ve got a great wife, and everyone loves and misses you. So, that’s what I would say to Eddie”