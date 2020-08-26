Florida Court Denies Motion to Publicly Release Evidence in Sonya Deville Attempted Kidnapping Case

PWInsider has an update on the ongoing trial against Phillip Thomas, who was arrested earlier this month for breaking into the home of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville and attempting to kidnap her. According to the latest update, on August 24, the Hillsborough County Court in Florida denied a motion to release any evidence in the case to be publicly released before a hearing.

Local media had reportedly filed a motion that the evidence in the stalking case be released publicly. This includes video footage, messages sent to Sonya Deville from Thomas through social media, other digital communication, and photos taken in and around her home.

Additionally, the report notes that a motion was filed requesting confidentiality for the victims and their private information, including Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato). The motion stated that Deville received more threatening online messages “from persons unknown” since the arrest of Phillip Thomas, which took place on August 16. The motion noted Thomas being denied bail in concern for the safety of Deville and other members of her family.

Deville last appeared for WWE at Sunday’s SummerSlam event. She lost a Loser Leaves WWE match to her former tag team partner, Mandy Rose, at the event.