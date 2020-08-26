Dynamite pre-empted again tonight, airing tomorrow in usual time slot

AEW Dynamite is once again pre-empted on TNT tonight in favor of the NBA playoffs.

This week’s Dynamite will instead air tomorrow at 8PM ET on TNT, facing the final night of the Republican National Convention. Last week, Dynamite aired on Saturday at 6PM and still managed to draw over 700,000 viewers, a great sign that the loyal audience will still find the show despite moving date and time.

Dynamite will get pre-empted one more time on September 16 with the show airing the next day on a Thursday at 8PM ET.

The good news is that the go-home and post-All Out Dynamite shows over the next two weeks will air in their regular time slot.