Thunder Rosa to Challenge Shida for AEW Women’s Title at All Out – How did that happen?

It was reported this past Saturday that NWA Women’s champion Thunder Rosa made her AEW debut, showing up with the belt to challenge AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida at All Out. Shida has yet to accept the challenge but it’s expected to happen.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, some more details were provided on how AEW managed to book a champion from another company for their next PPV. According to the report, it was as simple as Tony Khan calling up NWA President Billy Corgan and asking him if they could use Rosa. Corgan agreed and that was that.

It was added that this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision, and something AEW has been planning for weeks.