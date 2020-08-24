Raw re-match announced for WWE Payback
THIS SUNDAY: @RealKeithLee is out for some PAYBACK when he goes one-on-one with #TheViper @RandyOrton! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/QP3IFherBH
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 25, 2020
THIS SUNDAY: @RealKeithLee is out for some PAYBACK when he goes one-on-one with #TheViper @RandyOrton! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/QP3IFherBH
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 25, 2020
Ronda rousey is say about Sasha needs to be done wwe bayley goodbyes sad you are pathetic loser she’s leaving they going our friendship is over to be ass