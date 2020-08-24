Notes on AJ Styles and Chris Benoit
Chris Benoit on Raw 💀💀 Follow (@wrestlelamia) for more ❤️ Subscribe On YouTube 💻 Add Us On Twitter 💙
That’s just stupid sh*t. Yeahbits cool glorifying a a mudr2der. Hey genius whybdont you put up Dahmer or Ted Bundy
Bout time those marks put Benoit back on TV
What next? Someone posting of a picture of a certain painter whom would later become an infamous genocider against the Jews for the Second World War a getting them on one of the Thunderdome TVs on WWE?
Talking about someone isn’t glorifying, learn the meaning of “glorify”…
It isn’t glorying a murderer…it’s a gag based upon their erasing of him on their product. calm down, have a coke, and a smile
Ehh, it’s just some pathetic “edgy” jackasses trying to get sites like this to run stories about their hi-jinks. Hopefully they don’t wind up ruining this for everyone else