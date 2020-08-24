Notes on AJ Styles and Chris Benoit

Aug 24, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

6 Responses

  1. Steve says:
    August 24, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    That’s just stupid sh*t. Yeahbits cool glorifying a a mudr2der. Hey genius whybdont you put up Dahmer or Ted Bundy

  2. Tully says:
    August 25, 2020 at 2:32 am

    Bout time those marks put Benoit back on TV

  3. Snip says:
    August 25, 2020 at 4:12 am

    What next? Someone posting of a picture of a certain painter whom would later become an infamous genocider against the Jews for the Second World War a getting them on one of the Thunderdome TVs on WWE?

  4. thehitman says:
    August 25, 2020 at 4:58 am

    Talking about someone isn’t glorifying, learn the meaning of “glorify”…

  5. Rob Dam Van! Shirt Typo! says:
    August 25, 2020 at 6:08 am

    It isn’t glorying a murderer…it’s a gag based upon their erasing of him on their product. calm down, have a coke, and a smile

  6. Ace says:
    August 25, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Ehh, it’s just some pathetic “edgy” jackasses trying to get sites like this to run stories about their hi-jinks. Hopefully they don’t wind up ruining this for everyone else

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rok-C

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal