Keith Lee: “Tonight you saw a snippet of what I’m capable of”
Former NXT champion comments after his WWE Raw debut earlier tonight….
"Tonight you saw a snippet of what I'm capable of." @RealKeithLee reflects on his #WWERaw debut, and looks ahead to huge battle with @RandyOrton at #WWEPayback. #RawTalk pic.twitter.com/DXReshddHN
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: @RealKeithLee is “conflicted” about the events that unfolded during his first night on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/19Ue5Q36vk
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 25, 2020